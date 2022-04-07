|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Max Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Max Torque
|14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|178.6 cc
|197.75 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,015
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,235
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹9,589
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹9,136
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,901
|₹3,199