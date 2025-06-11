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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc197.75 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg152 kg
Height
1115 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc197.75 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,46,820
RTO
9,58911,745
Insurance
9,13611,159
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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