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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Apache rtr 180
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc177.4 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm17.13 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg140 kg
Height
1115 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc177.4 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,24,890
RTO
9,5899,991
Insurance
9,13611,732
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,151

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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