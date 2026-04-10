In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.