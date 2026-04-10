In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Storm zx advance 1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours