In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-