In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Roma S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Roma s
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hours