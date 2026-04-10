In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Saathi
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.