In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs XE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xe
|Brand
|Bajaj
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 82,250
|Range
|-
|50-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-