In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Intruder
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS