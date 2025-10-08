In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13.6 PS PS