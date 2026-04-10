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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage42.0 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc124 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2035 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg110 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
765 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc124 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23588,376
RTO
9,58910,485
Insurance
9,1366,514
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,264

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