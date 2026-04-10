In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.6 PS PS