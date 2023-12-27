In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes