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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Hunter 350

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Hunter 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc349 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2035 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg181 kg
Height
1115 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc349 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,37,640
RTO
9,58911,541
Insurance
9,13610,377
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,429

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