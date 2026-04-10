In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.21 PS