In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS