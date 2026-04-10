In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Indie engine makes power & torque 6700 W & 26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Indie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Indie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|River
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|163 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours