In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours