In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Rv400
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes