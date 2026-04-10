In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-