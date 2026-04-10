In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours