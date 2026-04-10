In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)