In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|101 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours