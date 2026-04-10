In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Epluto
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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