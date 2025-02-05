hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2035 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg125 kg
Height
1115 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
765 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 kW
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberMono shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTwin telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,59,999
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1365,682
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,561

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is available in two different battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know
5 Feb 2025
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro Plus, TVS iQube ST are some of the electric scooters that offer generous storage space to the rider.
Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering more than 30-litre storage
10 Feb 2025
Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
12 Feb 2025
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership featuring updated styling and modern equipment.
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership
31 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers