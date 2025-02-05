In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|195 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 18 Minutes