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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs S1 Air Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 S1 air
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg99 kg
Height
1115 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm792 mm
Width
765 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8500 W
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberTwin Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01594,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23589,999
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1364,072
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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