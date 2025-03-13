In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs S1 Air Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|S1 air
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours