In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Dual 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Dual 100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|129 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.12 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours