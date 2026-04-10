hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Dual 100

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Okinawa Dual 100

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Dual 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Dual 100
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range-129 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.12 kWh
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg-
Height
1115 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm730 mm
Width
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessFront :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/90-12
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberDouble Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V3.12 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,23,676
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,19,085
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1364,591
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,658

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership featuring updated styling and modern equipment.
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership
31 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers