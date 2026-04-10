In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Hawk
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-