In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less