In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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