In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl.