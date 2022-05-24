In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs DT 3000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Dt 3000
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140-160 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.29 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours