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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Komaki DT 3000

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs DT 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Dt 3000
BrandBajajKomaki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range-140-160 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.29 kWh
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
2035 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm-
Kerb Weight
151 kg-
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction Bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V2.29 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,17,040
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,11,772
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1365,268
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,515

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