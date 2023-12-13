In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Zulu
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.