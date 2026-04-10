In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Zoom
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.