In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|w175
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|177 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13 PS PS