In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)