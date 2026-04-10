In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xblade
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS