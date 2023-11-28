In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less