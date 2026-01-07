In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Shine
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.74 PS PS