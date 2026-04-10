In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|7.84 PS PS