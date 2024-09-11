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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Activa 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 88,339
Mileage42.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc123.92 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.42 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2035 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg109 kg
Height
1115 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm712 mm
Width
765 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.42 PS
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc123.92 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12V 5Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23588,339
RTO
9,5897,067
Insurance
9,1366,425
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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