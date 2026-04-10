In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-