In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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