In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS