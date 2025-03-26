In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|15 PS PS