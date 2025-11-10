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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 xtreme 125r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 91,500
Mileage42.0 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc124.7 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm11.55 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2009 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1319 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg136 kg
Height
1115 mm1051 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm794 mm
Width
765 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc124.7 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberHydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushDia. 37 Conventional Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,05,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23591,500
RTO
9,5897,320
Insurance
9,1366,493
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,263

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