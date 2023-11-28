In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less