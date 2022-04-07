HT Auto
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc199.6 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,20,800
RTO
9,5899,964
Insurance
9,1369,569
Accessories Charges
3,0551,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,057

