In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|49.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm