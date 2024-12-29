In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|19.1 PS PS