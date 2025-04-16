In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.87 PS PS