Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.