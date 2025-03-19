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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Splendor Plus

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Splendor plus
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 77,557
Mileage42.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc97.2 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.02 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Suspension View
Front Left View
Right Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg112 kg
Height
1115 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
765 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc97.2 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01589,957
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23577,557
RTO
9,5896,204
Insurance
9,1366,196
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9011,933

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