In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.02 PS PS