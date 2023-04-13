In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.02 PS PS